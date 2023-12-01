ECP wraps up electoral roll
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised the electoral lists.
Sources reveal the commission had received a comprehensive voter lists from NADRA, through currently without the photographs.
The voters’ lists have been distributed in 90 per cent of the districts, with the remaining set to be delivered by tomorrow.
Citizens are encouraged to verify and update their vote registration status promptly by texting 8300.
NADRA is slated to provide over lists complete with photographs with to the ECP by January 1.