Pakistan elected chair of CWC’s Conference of States Parties for one year

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Pakistan’s permanent representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Suljuk Mustansar Tarar, has been elected as the chairperson of the 28th session of the Conference of States Parties of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Pakistan will hold the position for a period of one year.

The position of the chair is rotated among the five regional groups in the CSP and candidature of ambassador Tarar had been proposed to the 193-member conference by the Asia Group.

The Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and stockpiling of Chemical Weapons and their Destruction (CWC) – with 193 states parties – is a comprehensive disarmament treaty, eliminating an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

The Conference of States Parties comprises all states parties to the CWC and is the principal organ overseeing the implementation of the convention.

It is a matter of great honour for Pakistan to have been elected to this prestigious position and it reflects the confidence of the states parties in Pakistan’s diplomacy and commitment to the CWC.

This is the first time that Pakistan has been elected as the chair of the Hague-based Conference of States Parties of the Chemical Weapons Convention.