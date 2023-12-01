PM Kakar holds informal interactions with world leaders on COP28 margins

Published On: Fri, 01 Dec 2023 18:31:44 PKT

DUBAI (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday held informal interactions with multiple world leaders on the sidelines of the COP28 summit here.

Among those whom the prime minister interacted with informally included British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrickson.

The prime minister also held an informal interaction with UK’s King Charles-III as they participated in the family photo of the “High Level Segment” of the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28).

At the summit, the prime minister is accompanied by caretaker ministers, including Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali.