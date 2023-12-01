Live

No Kakar-Modi meeting on sidelines of COP-28: FO

(Web Desk) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Friday no meeting is planned between caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the UAE-hosted COP-28.

At the weekly press briefing, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that no meeting was planned between the Pakistani and Indian leadership.

Scores of world leaders, including Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, are converging in Dubai, the UAE, for the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28).

On the sidelines of the conference, the prime minister is expected to meet the prime ministers of the Netherlands and Estonia today (Friday).

