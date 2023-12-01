NAB issues arrest warrants of PTI chief, others in 190m pound scandal

Fri, 01 Dec 2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The PTI chairman faces more challenge as NAB issues arrest warrants in the 190 million pound scandal.

The warrants are for the PTI chairman, Shahzad Akbar, Ziaul Mustafa, Farhat Shahzadi, and Syed Zulfikar Bukhari.

The NAB chairman instructed the Punjab police to present all the accused who are facing charges of corruption and abuse of power.

The NAB also directed the Punjab government to ensure compliance of the arrest orders.

Earlier, the PTI chief on Thursday filed a petition for post-arrest bail in the 190 million pound case.

The PTI chairman through his lawyers Latif Khosa, Intizar Panjutha and Ali Ijaz filed the bail application in the accountability court in which the NAB chairman and director general have been made parties.

In the petition, it is stated that the petitioner is a former prime minister and a known cricketer, and his reputation is being damaged on political grounds.

Through the petition, it is requested that post-arrest bail be granted in the 190 million pound case.

The accountability court of Islamabad issued a notice to the NAB.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till Dec 4.