FIA probes money laundering suspicion against Khadija Shah

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started action under the Money Laundering Act against PTI activist Khadija Shah.

Substantial transactions in Ms Shah's bank account are under scrutiny, with FIA collecting details from relevant banks.

Khadija Shah will undergo an investigation in jail, focusing on foreign transactions and her sources of income.

Earlier, Khadija Shah was arrested (after she was set on bail) under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance on the orders of the deputy commissioner.

The DC had directed authorities to detain Ms Shah and put her in custody of superintendent, Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore.

Ms Shah is on bail on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted her bail in the fourth and final case she was implicated in for May 9 violence.

The DC issued the order on the “advice” of the Cantonment Division SP and the IB (Intelligence Bureau) branch.

The notification said “it is feared that Khadija Shah may create law and order situation as she had been involved in May 9 violence.”

She is detained after the evidence against Khadija Shah was examined, the notification added. Her detention is necessary to “maintain law and order” in the country, it continued.