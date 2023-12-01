CJP parts with two luxury vehicles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa has ordered the auction of two luxury vehicles allocated for the head of the apex court by the federal and Punjab governments.

The money, to be obtained after the auction, will be spent on the public transport.

The CJP dispatched a letter to the Cabinet Secretary and Chief Secretary Punjab with a direction to auction both vehicles.

The letter reads that auction the Mercedes-Benz, worth of Rs 61 million, purchased in 2020 and the bullet-proof Land Cruiser given by the Punjab government.

The letter also mentions that importing luxury vehicles for the constitutional posts is not appropriate.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa has not used any of the vehicles scheduled for the auction.

