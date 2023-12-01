Youth killed in road accident in Lahore

In-focus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A youth was killed and another was critically wounded in a tragic road accident in Lahore on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Ferozepur Road near Model Town Underpass where a motorcycle hit a concrete pillar due to over-speeding, killing a youth on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as 22-year old Moeez Shah while the injured was identified as 18-year-old Mubashar.
 

