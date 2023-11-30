PMD predicts cold, dry weather for most parts of country on Friday

Follow on Published On: Thu, 30 Nov 2023 23:20:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Islamabad, cold/dry and partly cloudy weather is expected.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather is expected in most districts with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Mansehra, Abbottabad and Balakot. Smog/fog is likely to persist in plain areas during morning hours.

In Punjab, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in Narowal, Sialkot, Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding areas during morning hours.

In Balochistan, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province, and cold weather in northern districts of the province.

In Sindh, dry weather is expected in most districts of the province. Fog is likely in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during morning hours.

In Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall is expected over the hills.

During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.