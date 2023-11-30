Intra-party polls: Niazi appointed new chief election commissioner of PTI

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has designated senior lawyer Niazullah Niazi as the new chief election commissioner, following the resignation of Barrister Gohar Khan from the position, after being nominated as the party’s chairman.

Subsequently, PTI officially announced the appointment of Niazullah Niazi to fill the vacancy left by Khan’s resignation.

Under the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), PTI has decided to conduct intra-party elections this week. The party's core committee, in consultation with the incarcerated party chairman, has resolved to hold these elections.

Barrister Ali Zafar, representing PTI, disclosed that the former prime minister wouldn’t be partaking in the intra-party polls and instead, Barrister Gohar Khan has been nominated for the party chief position. The scheduled intra-party elections are set to take place on Saturday.

Addressing the press alongside Raoof Hasan and Barrister Gohar in Islamabad, PTI Senator Ali Zafar conveyed that the former PM’s temporary absence from the chairmanship is linked to his current disqualification owing to the Toshakhana case.

