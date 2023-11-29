Pakistan, ILO to forge path to enhance social justice, decent work for all: SAPM

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 20:49:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik held a meeting with International Labour Organization (ILO) Assistant Director-General and Regional Director Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa here at the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis on Wednesday.

Malik reaffirmed the commitment of the Pakistan government to the Global Coalition for Social Justice and Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection along with its dedication to the shared goal of ensuring decent work for all.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve this objective, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach.

The PM’s aide commended ILO’s initiatives, particularly its efforts towards the national skills passport.

The SAPM reiterated his commitment to supporting the scaling of this initiative, emphasising the significance of human capital development and skills training for women to address gender disparities faced by them during work.

During the meeting, Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa expressed interest in assisting the government of Pakistan in developing a national roadmap for safe, fair and inclusive labour migration.

Recognizing the pivotal role of labor migration in today’s globalised world, both parties underscored their commitment to creating an environment that protected the rights and well-being of workers.

The ILO official praised Pakistan’s dedication, and stressed the importance of building robust partnerships to effectively address challenges and capitalise on opportunities in the realm of labour migration.

Reflecting the shared vision of the government of Pakistan and the ILO, this collaborative endeavour marks a pivotal step towards fostering social justice, promoting decent work and ensuring the well-being of workers in Pakistan.

The SAPM assured Ms Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa of continued cooperation and joint efforts in achieving these vital objectives.