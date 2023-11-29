Govt to make every effort to resolve issue of missing persons: interior minister

Wed, 29 Nov 2023 20:29:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated on Wednesday that the caretaker government would make every effort to resolve the issue of missing persons.

Speaking to media after appearing before the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court, the interior minister stated that the chief minister of Balochistan had formed an inquiry commission to investigate murder allegations against the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and if these allegations were proven correct, appropriate legal action would be taken.

Bugti said that the issue was sub-judice and should not be discussed publicly. However, he mentioned that the commission, previously established for missing persons, would present its report on the recovery of 25 missing persons to the court.

In response to a question, Bugti explained that there was a very thin line between self-disappearance, enforced disappearance and being missing. He added that while there were many cases of self-disappearances, cases of enforced disappearances were yet to be decided under the UN charter.

The minister stated that the commission would categorise the cases of self-disappearances, enforced disappearances and missing persons after a thorough review of all the cases.

Bugti clarified that the issue was not solely a problem for Balochistan, but for the entire country. Despite the caretaker government having a limited mandate, he assured that every possible effort would be made within its domain.

The minister mentioned that on the court's instructions, he would invite family members of missing persons to a dinner to listen to their grievances.