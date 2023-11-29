PM, Kuwait's crown prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

KUWAIT (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to deepen bilateral relationship between their countries in diverse fields.

According to a statement released by the PM Office’s media wing, PM Kakar reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait, and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Kakar underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait in the sectors of trade, energy, information technology, labour, mineral and investments.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

He appreciated the measures undertaken by Kuwait for recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure.

The crown prince of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the prime minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The caretaker prime minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of memorandum of understanding in multiple areas geared towards transforming the six-decades-long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.