SIFC under army chief emerges as game changer

Pakistan Pakistan SIFC under army chief emerges as game changer

Friends of Pakistan are set to invest 60 billion dollars in Pakistan in the near future

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 13:44:07 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Special Investment and Facilitation Center (SIFC) set up about five months ago by the Pakistan government has turned out to be a game changer for the national economy, ensuring billions of dollars' investment.

Friends of Pakistan are set to invest 60 billion dollars in Pakistan in the near future.

The success is attributed to the leadership of army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir who assumed his office a year ago amidst economic challenges. Passing through multiple challenges, Pakistan has gained success on different fronts and removed the shadows of uncertainty.

Following the establishment of the SIFC, Pakistan is progressing through economic stability. The stock market is breaking all records and producing good results and the rupee is also strengthening against the US dollar. Efforts are afoot by the caretaker government to curb inflation.

In a bid to exploit the condition of Pakistan, the rivals sowed confusion and frustration with the help of social media.

Under the dynamic leadership of Gen Asim Munir, the armed forces started initiatives to transform the hopelessness into a robust and stable Pakistan. Stern action is under way against the smuggling mafia which was hitting the national economy, making life of common man miserable.

The agriculture sector also is producing good results.



As many as 464 terrorists were arrested or killed during the intelligence-based operations. A campaign was also launched against the foreigners living illegally in Pakistan and more than two and a half million such people were repatriated to their native countries.



