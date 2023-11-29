PPP's Foundation Day: Zardari, Bilawal likely to share stage in Quetta

Wed, 29 Nov 2023

QUETTA (Dunya News) - After days of speculations, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will share the stage in Quetta during a public rally.

The father-son duo will reach Quetta today on four-day visit.

According to details, both Bilawal and Zardari will address the rally scheduled for tomorrow to mark the 56th Foundation Day of the party.

The provincial and divisional leadership will also call on the party chairman.

The sources said that Asif Zardari is likely to address the lawyers at the bar-room of High Court.

Earlier, there were reports of rift between the father and son over the narrative of the party ahead of the upcoming polls.

The former foreign minister had urged the aging politicians to retire from the politics and give space to the young generation.

Meanwhile, Zardari termed Bilawal as ‘inexperienced’ in an interview and it made the headlines. Following the interview, the young Bilawal left for Dubai and there were speculations of rift within the party.

Now, both the father-son duo will share the stage in public to dispel the impression of any rift in the family or party.