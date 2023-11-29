Candidates seeking vote will face public reaction in elections: Sheikh Rashid

Says poverty and inflation-hit people have no enthusiasm for elections

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 10:53:22 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Wednesday that candidates approaching to people for vote would face the music for what they had done with the public.

Talking to media outside District Courts Rawalpindi, the former interior minister said Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had stated categorically that elections were going to be held in February.

He said he had no authority to say anything about elections. Rashid said people had no feelings or enthusiasm for general elections. Hunger, poverty and inflation had hit them hard, he said.

He said people were unable to pay their electricity bills, school fees of their kids and purchase flour to eat bread. The situation had gone out of their control, said the AML head.

Rashid said the real issue was poor economic condition. He said had been contesting elections since his childhood. The feelings and enthusiasm which was required for general elections, was nowhere among people, Rashid said.

The senior politician said he would start his election campaign from 10th. "I have alliance with Allah. He will give me victory in both constituencies of Rawalpindi. Election symbol Klam and Dwat (pen and inkpot) will win both seat in upcoming elections," said the former minister.

Rashid said there was a good news that he had secured bail in case registered at Abpara police station. He said on 30th November in Lahore High Court's Rawalpindi bench he would come to know how many cases had been registered against him.

He said he had 68 cases against him so far. "God will give me success. All the cases registered against me are bogus and fake," he said.

