13-year-old boy killed in dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot

13-year-old boy killed in dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot

Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 04:14:14 PKT

CHINIOT (Dunya News) – A 13-year-old boy was killed and another man was wounded in collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The accident occurred near Jhang-Sargodha Bypass area where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle due to which 13-year-old boy was killed on the spot while another man sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Chiniot.

