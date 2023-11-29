13-year-old boy killed in dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital, Chiniot.
CHINIOT (Dunya News) – A 13-year-old boy was killed and another man was wounded in collision between a dumper and motorcycle in Chiniot on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.
The accident occurred near Jhang-Sargodha Bypass area where a rashly driven dumper hit a motorcycle due to which 13-year-old boy was killed on the spot while another man sustained injuries.
