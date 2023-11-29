FM Jilani highlights significance of Pak-EU strong collaboration

Pakistan Pakistan FM Jilani highlights significance of Pak-EU strong collaboration

FM Jilani underscored the strong collaboration between Pakistan and the European Union.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 29 Nov 2023 04:09:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday underscored the strong collaboration between Pakistan and the European Union.

At the invitation of the EU Commission, the foreign minister participated in the international conference on “Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling” in Brussels, Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

He referred to Pak-EU strong collaboration including under the ongoing dialogue processes.

The caretaker foreign minister, in his remarks, while highlighting the need to pursue legal pathways as a means to deter human smuggling, also emphasized that the goal should not be to curtail migration but to manage it in a responsible and humane manner.

He also underlined the ongoing key initiatives taken by Pakistan to combat human smuggling.

