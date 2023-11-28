PM Kakar, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication steps

PM Kakar, Bill Gates discuss polio eradication steps

ABU DHABI (APP) – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday appreciated the Gates Foundation’s support to the Government’s efforts to secure a polio-free Pakistan and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to rid the country of this debilitating virus.

The caretaker prime minister received a telephone call from Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) this evening to discuss progress in the ongoing efforts to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The prime minister is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. During the telephone call, the prime minister and Gates followed up on their discussion in New York when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in September.

In this regard, the caretaker prime minister briefed Gates on the polio vaccination drive currently in progress across Pakistan. Prime Minister Kakar assured Gates that the government of Pakistan was fully committed to delivering on the promise of a healthier, safer and financially inclusive Pakistan and counted on reliable partners such as BMGF in this endeavor.

The issues of malnutrition and maternal health also came under discussion. The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the excellent cooperation between the government and BMGF.

