MQM-P suggests postponing elections until district governments are formed

KARACHI (Dunya News) - MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed concern over the constitution's inability to safeguard itself and ordinary Pakistanis, emphasising the need for increased clarity.

Speaking to media, Siddiqui urged a focus on protecting local governments and suggested postponement of general elections until district governments are established. 

Read more: PML-N and MQM-P agree to contest elections jointly

He highlighted the economic crisis caused by resource misallocation and called for relief for common people, asserting that a government emerging after the upcoming elections should prioritise facilitating common citizens.

 

