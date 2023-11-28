MQM-P suggests postponing elections until district governments are formed

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 18:34:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - MQM-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed concern over the constitution's inability to safeguard itself and ordinary Pakistanis, emphasising the need for increased clarity.

Speaking to media, Siddiqui urged a focus on protecting local governments and suggested postponement of general elections until district governments are established.

He highlighted the economic crisis caused by resource misallocation and called for relief for common people, asserting that a government emerging after the upcoming elections should prioritise facilitating common citizens.