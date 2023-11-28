PML-N will provide opportunities to youth, minorities in next elections: Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan PML-N will provide opportunities to youth, minorities in next elections: Maryam

PML-N will provide opportunities to youth, minorities in next elections: Maryam

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 18:25:26 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday efforts would be made to bring more young populace and minorities to the forefront of politics.

She made these remarks while heading a session in which members and officials of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and minority wing participated.

Maryam expressed satisfaction over the performances of the MSF and minority wing regarding the election that would take place on Feb 8.

It was decided in the meeting to speed up the election activities across the country and also to mobilise the youth in the four provinces including the federation, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

She said, “PML-N will increase the role of youth and minorities in politics while mentioning that the youth are the capital of the country and their development will lead to the progress of the country.

She also claimed that under the leadership of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the country would take a positive turn towards the prosperity.

She said that Nawaz Sharif wanted the youth to be the vanguard of political activities in the general elections as they youth would be the future leaders while highlighting that the active role of the minorities in the election activities would strengthen the democratic culture.

On the occasion, MSF and Minority wing appreciated Maryam Nawaz Sharif for extending political opportunities and they pledged to work for the betterment of the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

