PTI seeks permission to hold workers’ convention in Peshawar

Updated On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 17:29:27 PKT

PESHAWER (Dunya News) – The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for workers’ convention in Peshawar.

PTI submitted an application to the deputy commission office, seeking permission to hold workers convention in Peshawar on Dec 8 and 15.

Assuring a non-confrontational approach, the petition pledges no slogans or speeches against any organisation during the convention meeting.

