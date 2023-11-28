PTI seeks permission to hold workers’ convention in Peshawar

Live

PESHAWER (Dunya News) – The local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought permission for workers’ convention in Peshawar.

PTI submitted an application to the deputy commission office, seeking permission to hold workers convention in Peshawar on Dec 8 and 15.

Assuring a non-confrontational approach, the petition pledges no slogans or speeches against any organisation during the convention meeting.

 

Also read: PTI to hold intra-party polls following ECP order: sources

 

