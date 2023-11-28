Lawyer seeks time on plea to remove PTI chief from office

Four-member ECP bench adjourns hearing until December 5

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Counsel for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has sought time from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit his reply in a plea praying the electoral body to remove the PTI chief as head of his party.

A four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja conducted hearing of the plea seeking removal of the PTI chief as chairman of the party.

The petitioner and PTI chief's lawyer Barrister Ali Gohar appeared before the Election Commission. Counsel for the PTI chairman sought time to submit reply. He took the stance that he needed time to submit the reply.

The ECP, directing the lawyer of PTI chairman to submit his reply in the case, ajourned hearing until December 5.

