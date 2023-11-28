FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair exchange views on regional, global developments

During the meeting they also discussed ways to enhance parliamentary engagements.

BRUSSELS (Belgium) (Web Desk) - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Chair of the European Parliament committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister met on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual interests.

During the meeting they exchanged views on latest regional and global developments and agreed to enhance parliamentary engagement and dialogue for deepening of relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

Earlier, FM Jalil Abbas Jilani met with European Parliament Vice President and Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Schemes Heidi Hautala here and discussed matters relating to mutual trade and GSP Plus.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to further strengthen and deepen Pak-EU trade relations.

They also agreed at the role of Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) as a template for mutually beneficial cooperation.

