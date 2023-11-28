Jaffar Express escapes major disaster near Sukkur

Pakistan Pakistan Jaffar Express escapes major disaster near Sukkur

Sources said that no loss of life was reported in the accident.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 05:12:06 PKT

SUKKUR (Dunya News) - Jaffar Express escaped a major disaster near Sukkur when it hit a tractor-trolley at a railway crossing on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident took place a soon after Jaffar Express, en route to Lahore from Quetta, left Rohri Railway Station. The train driver applied emergency brakes to avert a major disaster.

Railway officials with heavy machinery reached the spot and launched operation to clear the track for traffic. Sources said that no loss of life was reported in the accident.

