Interior Ministry warns Afghan migrants against supporting, funding election candidates

Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 23:37:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Ministry of Interior on Monday cautioned both illegal and legal Afghan migrants to avoid supporting or providing funding to any candidate for political and electoral activities in Pakistan.

The ministry in a statement released here warned that the violations would lead to deportation irrespective of their legal status.

It stated that Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan were cautioned that it was illegal to support or provide funding to any candidate for political and electoral activities in Pakistan.

“Any Afghan citizen involved in such activities will be deported regardless of his or her legal status in Pakistan.”

It said that Pakistani masses were cautioned not to provide employment to illegal aliens or assist such individuals in obtaining employment.

“Information about any such illegal alien or the person providing employment to him should be provided to the Ministry of Interior for legal action on the helpline available on the website of the ministry (UAN 051 111-367-226, HOTLINE 051-9211685),” the ministry added in the statement.