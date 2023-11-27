PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

In-focus

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the prime minister of New Zealand.

“Congratulations to Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Looking forward to building stronger Pakistan-New Zealand relations ahead,” Kakar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

