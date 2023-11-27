PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

Pakistan Pakistan PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 23:18:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Monday congratulated Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the prime minister of New Zealand.

“Congratulations to Christopher Luxon on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of New Zealand. Looking forward to building stronger Pakistan-New Zealand relations ahead,” Kakar wrote on X, formerly Twitter.