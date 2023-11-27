Lahore schools barred from arranging trips, outdoor activities without prior permission

(Web Desk) – The District Education Authority (DEA) has prohibited all public and private schools within Lahore city from organising field trips and outdoor activities without obtaining prior permission from either the deputy commissioner, DEA administrator or District Registering Authority chairman.

A notification to this effect was issued by the District Education Authority on Monday.

It cites Saturday’s road mishap involving a school bus from Sheikhupura as the reason behind the directive.

In the unfortunate event, a teacher lost her life and nearly 20 students sustained injuries when the school bus veered off the raod and tumbled into a ravine near Shahdara area in Islamabad. Local authorities confirmed that the accident took place during a school trip, with 39 students on board.

The notification states that the aim is to prevent such distressing incidents in the future and ensure the safety of both students and teachers. It emphasises the necessity of seeking approval from the relevant deputy commissioner or DEA head for any future recreational travels.

The notification also warns of stringent actions against school administrations that organise recreational trips without obtaining proper permission. The emphasis is on avoiding unauthorised excursions and the potential risks associated with them.