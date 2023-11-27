Shahnawaz Amir acquitted in Kalashnikov case

Amir was key accused in Sarah Inam murder case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Shahnawaz Amir, main accused in the Sarah Inam murder case, was acquitted of illegally possessing a Kalashnikov by Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir.

The decision was based on the benefit of the doubt and highlighted dissatisfaction with the police's flawed investigation.

The court also ordered the release of the accused in the Kalashnikov recovery case, citing numerous loopholes in the presented evidence.

The judgement was pronounced after the prosecution failed to prove its case, with the court noting the absence of a key witness.

Shahnawaz Amir was arrested by Islamabad Police on September 23, the previous year, for allegedly killing his Canadian wife, Sarah Inam, at an Islamabad farmhouse.

Sarah, a 37-year-old Canadian economist with a master's degree from the University of Waterloo, had worked with Deloitte and USAID during her career. She was married to Shahnawaz only three months before her tragic murder.