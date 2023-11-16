Final evidence in Sarah Inam murder case presented in court

Injuries were inflicted in Sarah and DVR removed from scene, says investigation

Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 18:29:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Evidence presented in the Islamabad district and sessions court in Sarah Inam's murder case trial indicates that Shahnawaz Amir, the primary accused and husband of the victim, is guilty.

The evidence, including forensic analysis of Shahnawaz's phone with a photo of the deceased sent through WhatsApp, supports the prosecution's claim.

Rao Abdur Rahim, the counsel for Sarah's father, pointed out discrepancies in Shahnawaz's testimony, highlighted injuries inflicted on Sarah, and emphasised the removal of the digital video recorder (DVR) at Shahnawaz's house.

The court adjourned the hearing until Monday, Nov 20, as the prosecutor requested an additional 20 minutes to present more evidence.