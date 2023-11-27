ATC orders police to produce Marriyum after arresting her in hate speech case

Directs SHO to ensure compliance of the order

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Monday ordered authorities to produce Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in court after arresting her on Dec 9 in a case of provocative speech.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull Khan conducted hearing of the case. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Marriyum Aurangzeb for not attending hearing.

The ATC judge directed the station house officer of the area concerned to ensure compliance of court order.

It may be recalled that police had registered a case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others for inciting people through their provocative speeches.