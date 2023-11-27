PM for improving taxation system to boost economic growth

Pakistan Pakistan PM for improving taxation system to boost economic growth

The prime minister said the private sector should take the responsibility of wealth creating.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 27 Nov 2023 04:42:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Sunday stressed the need to improve the taxation system to boost the country’s economic growth.

In an interview with state-owned television, the prime minister said the private sector should take the responsibility of wealth creating and play role of engine of growth for the country, while the government’s focus should be on policy making and taxing that wealth.

He articulated the need for increased revenue generation through active private sector’s participation to achieve economic stability. Recognizing the pivotal role of revenue generation in achieving economic stability, he underscored the importance of increased private sector input.

He said the government spending of the accumulated tax should also be done in a more responsible way.

To a question with respect to Balochistan’s natural resources, the prime minister said most of the valuable minerals and resources such as gold and copper had not been exploited yet.

He maintained that after the 18th amendment, the new exploration and exploitation of mineral resources’ issue had been settled as these would be divided at ratio of 50:50 between the province and the federation.

The Balochistan’s major resource potential particularly copper and gold is going to be exploited in coming days and the value addition of the resources would also be done in the country that would yield great benefit to the province and the country as a whole.

The prime minister highlighted that the exploration was being done at the right time, because in the past Pakistan as a state was not prepared for exploration due to issues of capacity, financial and technical expertise.

To a question about his future plan after end of caretaker setup, the prime minister pointed out that he had not anticipated any particular role for himself. “But yes, if I could contribute on the floor of the parliament, that could be a wonderful opportunity.”

He said he enjoyed more as a member of parliament as compared to his role as executive.

