Unemployment, injustice plague country: Khattak

Sun, 26 Nov 2023

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – PTI Parliamentarian chairman Pervez Khattak said that the longstanding issues of unemployment and injustice plagued the country.

Expressing gratitude to new party members, including Muhammad Bashir, Khattak highlighted a 75-year history of governance that failed to bring development and justice to nation.

Questioning the country’s stagnation amidst global progress, Khattak emphasised the urgent need for leaders with comprehensive policies to tackle issues as mounting debts and unemployment.

He pledged to form alliance across party lines for seat adjustment in various districts, aiming to bring forth a new era of honest leadership that will lead Pakistan out of its economic challenges.