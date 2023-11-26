NAB team investigates PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case

NAB team is investigating the case since November 15

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A member of the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) investigating team left Adiala Jail on Sunday after a two and a half hour session with the PTI chief on 190 million pound and Al-Qadir Trust scandals.

Assistant Director Mohisn Ali Khan questioned the PTI chief who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

Deputy Director Mian Umar Nadeem, and Assistant Director Waqas are other members of the team.

The jail sources said that a three-member NAB team headed by Mr Khan investigating the case.

It merits mention here that the NAB team has been investigating the case since November 15.

Earlier, an accountability court had approved another four-day physical remand of PTI chief in 190 million pound case.

