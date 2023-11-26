Countrywide anti-polio drive begins tomorrow

Pakistan Pakistan Countrywide anti-polio drive begins tomorrow

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7.4 million and in Balochistan 2.5 million children will be given polio drops

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Nov 2023 10:16:18 PKT

(Web Desk) – A five-day anti-polio campaign will begin across the country from Monday.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 7.4 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio drops by 31,000 teams during the campaign.

In Balochistan, more than 11,000 teams have been constituted for the drive to inoculate 2.5 million children.

According to the Polio Emergency Operation Center, vaccination campaign in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah was launched on Friday.

In Sindh, teams comprising more than 80,000 workers will go door to door to vaccine more than 10 million children age in 30 districts of the province.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief secretary has directed the health department to ensure that the children are administered polio drops at all railway stations and bus terminals as well.

Polio teams will be deployed at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan refugee camps and other public places to ensure every child is vaccinated.

