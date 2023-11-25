Smog curbs: No cars on Lahore's Mall Road on Sundays

Updated On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 21:56:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Firoz announced on Sunday that Mall Road in Lahore will be closed for all types of traffic every Sunday.

The CTO stated that on Sundays, Mall Road would only be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

He said that this decision had been made in light of the Punjab government's efforts to combat smog.

Motorists have been urged to avoid using Mall Road on Sundays to avoid any stressful situation.