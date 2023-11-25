Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

Dejected Palestinians breathe sigh of relief as Israel frees prisoners

In-focus

Smog curbs: No cars on Lahore's Mall Road on Sundays

Smog curbs: No cars on Lahore's Mall Road on Sundays

Pakistan

Smog curbs: No cars on Lahore’s Mall Road on Sundays

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Traffic Officer Mustansar Firoz announced on Sunday that Mall Road in Lahore will be closed for all types of traffic every Sunday.

The CTO stated that on Sundays, Mall Road would only be accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

He said that this decision had been made in light of the Punjab government's efforts to combat smog.

Motorists have been urged to avoid using Mall Road on Sundays to avoid any stressful situation.

Related Topics
Lahore



Advertisement

Related News