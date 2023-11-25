Sindh CM orders safety audit of commercial, govt buildings after mall fire kills 11

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh’s caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar has decided to conduct a safety audit of commercial and government buildings across the province.

The orders for a safety audit from the chief minister came after a ferocious fire swept through the fourth floor of a multi-storey shopping mall on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road on Saturday morning, claiming at least 11 innocent lives.

Expressing concern over incidents of fires in commercial and government buildings throughout the province, the chief minister directed that safety audit of all commercial and government offices be carried out in the province.

In addition to commercial buildings, the chief minister ordered that security audits of government offices, educational institutions and hospitals should also be conducted.

The Sindh Building Control Authority, Civil Defence, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administration and relevant towns will collaborate to carry out the security audits.

The chief minister also mandated reporting on the presence or absence of firefighting equipment in each building.

CM Baqar stated that the security audit of all buildings should be completed within 30 days, and a comprehensive report be submitted.

