Nine dead, several injured as fire erupts in Karachi's shopping mall

Updated On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 11:38:35 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - As many as nine people lost their lives while several others were feared trapped as a massive fire erupted in a multi-storey shopping mall at Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road on Saturday morning.

The rescue officials said the fire broke out on the fourth floor and engulfed the other floors of the shopping mall.

The officials faced difficulty in the rescue operation due to huge smoke in the building.

Around 46 people were brought out of the building by the rescue officials. More people are still feared trapped in the shopping mall.

The injured are being shifted to the nearby hospital by the rescue officials. According to the rescue and fire brigade officials, seven injured are in critical condition.

Two snorkels, eight fire tenders and two bowsers were called for the rescue operation.

The fire brigade officials said the fire broke out because of an electricity generator installed at the rooftop.

Several shops were gutted owing to the horrible fire. The electricity was also suspended in the area.

The officials said the fire had been brought under control and the cooling process is currently under way.