18th Amendment only benefited feudal lords in Sindh: MQM-P leader

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 20:56:45 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday called the 18th Amendment a deception, stating that it has not benefited the common man in Sindh, but rather the feudal lords.

While addressing party workers, Siddiqui asserted that the MQM-P would not allow anyone to plunder the resources and mandate of Karachi city.

The MQM-P leader expressed the view that Pakistan's constitution provided protection to dictators and tyrants. He added that his party aimed to provide the country with a better constitution which, according to him, would serve as the party’s manifesto and commitment.

Siddiqui emphasised that the fruits of democracy should reach the people in real terms.

He also remarked that any laws and democracy that gave a licence to oppressors were unacceptable to his party and were rejected as such.

“We will embark on a new journey with courage, ensuring that resources and power are distributed fairly,” concluded the MQM-P leader.