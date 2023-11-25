Entire humanity today stands in support of Muslims of Gaza: JI chief

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated on Saturday that everyone was shocked to witness the atrocities against Muslims in Gaza.

Addressing JI workers, the JI chief stated that today the entire humanity stood in support of the Muslims in Gaza.

Sirajul Haq pointed out that Muslims in Gaza were facing bombardment by Israeli occupation forces, utilising fighter jets.

He also highlighted the fact that Israeli tanks were attacking unarmed civilians in Gaza.

The JI chief noted that although the Russian president was not a Muslim, he had expressed sympathy for the innocent children of Gaza.