Court takes up Maneka’s petition against PTI chairman, Bushra Bibi

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 17:21:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Saturday heard the petition brought by Khawar Maneka against the PTI chairman and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

The petitioner, Khawar Maneka, argues that he and Bushra Bibi had got married in 1989 and they were living a happy married life until the PTI sit-in in Islamabad when his UAE-based sister-in-law introduced them to the PTI chairman.

The petitioner mentions that he attempted to keep the PTI chairman away from his family in a respectful manner, but his continuous intervention persisted.

The petitioner states that the PTI chairman intruded into his personal life and house under the excuse of seeking spiritual guidance. He adds that the PTI chief used to come to his house even in his absence.

Maneka mentions in the petition that the PTI chairman used to spend hours at his house which was against the Islamic teachings.

He adds that one day, when he suddenly returned home, former OPF minister Zulfi Bukhari was present inside his bedroom.

The petitioner further argues that later on Bushra Bibi also started going to the Banigala residence of the PTI chairman.

In the petition, Maneka requested the court to punish both Bushra Bibi and the PTI chairman.

After Khawar Maneka's statement was recorded, the court adjourned the hearing until November 28.

Earlier, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had dropped the alleged unlawful marriage case against the PTI chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, appeared in court with his lawyer Fawad Haider, stating that the scheduled hearing for Nov 25 prompted him to withdraw the case on technical grounds.

The court accepted the request leading to the dismissal of the case wherein the petitioner had accused the PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi of marrying during iddat (a mandatory seclusion period lasting four months for a divorced or widowed woman under the Islamic jurisprudence).