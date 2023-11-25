ECP wants army deployment in elections

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan has on Saturday written a letter to the Ministry of Interior to deploy the army in general elections.

The letter also demanded a detailed report on security arrangements for the upcoming elections by November 27.

The letter highlights the shortage of police personnel and proposes the deployment of the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies to address this gap.

The Election Commission highlights the need for details on the availability of security personnel in the four provinces and Islamabad, underlining its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections through constitutional and legal measures.

Law enforcement agencies are called upon to enhance the law and order situation in all constituencies.