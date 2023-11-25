Malala heaves a sigh of relief over Gaza ceasefire

The needless suffering must end now, says the Nobel laureate

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 17:02:33 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) - Nobel laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai heaves a sigh of relief over temporary ceasefire in Gaza after days of bombardment by the Israeli forces.

She said the women, children, and everyone would reunite with their families after many days.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Malala, however, said that tomorrow, the children of Gaza will wake up grieving loved ones, desperate for food and water. They will fear that their homes, streets, and schools will soon be under fire again, she added.

“We must keep speaking out for them— for a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid. The needless suffering must end,” wrote the human rights activist on X.

Earlier this month, Malala had stressed that children and schools should never be targets. Israeli forces continued bombing of schools and hospitals and killed thousands of children since Oct 7.

"This isn’t a matter of opinion — it’s international law. I continue my call for a ceasefire," she posted on X.

She further demanded that the Israel government end these "indiscriminate attacks" that have cost thousands of innocent Palestinian children and families their lives.