People want solution to their economic woes, not elections: Sheikh Rashid

Says if he was jailed party affairs would be run by Rashid Shafique

Published On: Sat, 25 Nov 2023 13:01:39 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that people wanted a solution to their economic woes rather than elections in the country.

Talking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court, Rashid said he feared it would become difficult for a party to prove majority of 172 members in the National Assembly after elections.

He said his main case would be heard by Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Nov 30. The AML head said the public prosecutor had sought time for arguments in the case. Rashid said his lawyer was ready to advance arguments in the case.

The senior politician said if he was jailed in any case, the party affairs would be run by Rashid Shafique. He said his party would file nomination papers from two National Assembly seats from Rawalpindi. The AML head said peoples real problem was electricity bill, house rent and ration.

He was of the view that people of Pakistan, armed force and judiciary could collectively steer the country out of crises. He asked the people sitting in the power corridors to pay attention towards revival of country's economy. Rashid said elections could bring some improvement in country's state of affairs.

However, the new government after elections would be facing the grave issue of poor economy. The former interior minister said he never recorded any statement under Section 164 against anybody in connection with May 9 tragedy.

"I underwent 40-day spiritual seclusion only because I did not want to issue any statement under Section 164 against any one," he said. Rashid said he humbly appealed to the Army Chief that innocent people arrested in May 9 events should be released.