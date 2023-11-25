Two officials killed as Elite Force vehicle falls into canal in Bahawalnagar

The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least two police officials were killed and three other were wounded when an Elite Force vehicle fell into a canal in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Rojhanwali More area of Bahawalnagar where a police vehicle fell into canal due to over-speeding, killing two officials on the spot and injuring three other.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital. The deceased were identified as Kashif and Rizwan.

