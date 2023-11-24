Nawaz Sharif will visit Sialkot on Nov 25

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-N stalwart Nawaz Sharif is all set to embark on a significant one-day visit to Sialkot tomorrow.

He would address the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce at 11am, sources said, adding that the former prime minister would discuss economic matters with the business community.

Following this, an afternoon meeting at Khawaja Asif’s residence is slated, where elections and party affairs will be discussed.

