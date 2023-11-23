I don't tell lies for political gain, am back for masses prosperity: Nawaz Sharif

He said he has a bond with the people of Murree, which grew stronger over the years

Updated On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 15:56:49 PKT

MURREE (Dunya News) – Chief of his own faction of Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif, said on Thursday he did not tell a lie for political gains.

Speaking to his party workers here in the afternoon, he reiterated he had returned with a vision to work for the prosperity of the masses. He said he had a bond with the people of Murree, which grew stronger over the years.

Nawaz said he was ousted from power thrice. “This is not the way to run a country. We did not learn from the past, that’s why we’re ruined. I have no lust for power. The government that was installed ruined the country.”

He said he could not deceive people. “I cannot cheat to get vote; and do nothing after returning to power. No one will be crueller than I if I do so. The government that followed us ruined culture.”

The three-time former prime minister claimed that he bade adieu to the IMF. “The United Stated offered us $5 billion but we tested nuclear device. I was booted out from power for not taking salary from my son that destroyed a thriving economy and promoted envy, malice, and hypocrisy.”

The former premier said he ended electricity loadshedding. “We completed development projects by working day and night. We added 11,000 MW power to national grid. The country has huge coal reserves but that resource was not used to generate electricity. We tapped coal energy and produced electricity. We can produce hundreds of megawatt using coal.”

“The country was ruined. The reason I was expelled was to bring him [PTI] to power. We have ruined the country with our hands. We have not learned the lesson. I pray that may Allah change the destiny of the nation,” Nawaz concluded.