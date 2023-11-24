Unlawful marriage case against PTI Chairman, Bushra Bibi dropped

Petitioner withdraws the case on technical grounds

Fri, 24 Nov 2023 17:17:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The District and Sessions Court Islamabad dropped the alleged unlawful marriage case against the PTI Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, appeared in court with his lawyer Fawad Haider, stating that the scheduled hearing for November 25 prompted him to withdraw the case on technical grounds.

The court took the request, leading to the dismissal of the case where the petitioner had accused the PTI Chairman and Bushra Bibi of marrying during iddat (the period of about four months for the divorced or widow woman in Islamic sharia).