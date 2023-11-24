Pakistani High Commissioner to UK presents his credentials to King Charles

HC conveyed the greetings of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the King

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - At a formal ceremony held at Buckingham Palace, High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Dr. Mohammad Faisal presented his credentials to His Majesty, King Charles III.

The High Commissioner and his spouse Dr. Sarah Naeem were escorted in a state carriage by the Vice Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps from the Pakistan High Commission, London.

During the audience, the High Commissioner presented his Letters of Credence to The King.

The High Commissioner conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the King. He said that the people of Pakistan held His Majesty in high esteem and cherished the fond memories of his earlier visit to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner expressed his resolve to continue working for further strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

His Majesty, the King welcomed the High Commissioner and his spouse to the Buckingham Palace and extended good wishes to the leadership and people of Pakistan.