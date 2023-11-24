PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar resigns

PPP secretary general Farhatullah Babar resigns

He retains role in human rights cell of the PPP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan People’s Party secretary general and veteran politician, Farhatullah Babar has tendered his resignation from the party post.

He took the former President of Pakistan and co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Asif Ali Zardari, into confidence regarding his decision. Despite stepping down from the party slot, Mr Babar will keep working as the president of the human rights cell of the PPP.

Addressing a convention in Chitral, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had asked the senior leadership to quit their positions.

